|
|
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Collingwood Nursing Home at the age of 79 years. Born in Barrie to parents the late Robert and Florence McDonald; Brian is survived and will be deeply missed by his sister Barbara (Jack) Beauchamp. He will be remembered as a loving uncle by his niece Kim (Paul) Robinson and their children Colby and Payton and by his nephew Paul (Tricia) and their children Chase and Ava Beauchamp. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. Friends may visit Brian's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 22, 2020