It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Westgarth-Taylor, D.V.M. on January 10, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. Lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend Judy. He was the proud father of three sons Jeff (Ottawa), Colin and MaryBeth (North Carolina), and grandchildren Drew and Emma, Peter and Amy (North Bay) and grandchildren Archer, Aurora and Adrian. Brian is survived by his brother Terry and nieces Joanne and Carol. A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring in Barrie.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020