It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Brigitta (Gitta) Hildegard Macey on Thursday December 3rd 2020, at the age of 77. She passed peacefully with her family by her side. Cherished Wife of Jim, Mother of Tammie (Marchant) and Cory, Sister of Axel Duwe and Omi (Grandmother) to Sydney Marchant and Chase Macey Gitta came to Canada with her baby brother Axel and her parents Hans and Martha Duwe in 1954. Gitta journeyed back to Germany when she was 16 to complete an apprenticeship and returned to Canada to hone her craft and eventually build her own successful business. She met the love of her life James (Jim) Macey and a family was born. Tammie (Lewis Marchant) and Cory (Serena Macey) will be forever grateful for her love and guidance which was given everyday of our lives. A proud and devoted Omi (grandmother) to Sydney Marchant and Chase Macey. There has not been a more caring soul, Wife, Mother, Sister and Omi than Gitta. Her strength was an inspiration to us all. She will be forever missed and forever cherished. A sincere thank you to Dr. Clara Chabikuli and the nurses in the palliative care unit at GBGH. Your kindness will not be forgotten. In lieu of flowers the family asks to take a deep breath, embrace the moments with your loved ones still here and spread extra love and kindness in the world. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca