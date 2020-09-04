1/1
Bronno Niemeyer
June 2, 1932 - September 1, 2020 Peacefully passed at the Serenity Retirement Residence on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Loving husband of the late Sybil (nee Gibbons). Beloved father of Bonita, Edward and Veronica (Rick). Proud grandfather of Richard, Jessica, Jaqui, Edward, Zachary, Joseph, Cassandra and great grandfather of River. Dear brother of Sonya, Jacoba, Anne, the late Elizabeth (Bill), Johannas (Ida Mary), Harm (Rolie), John, Elzo (Gretta) and Yvonne (Hank). Brother-in-law to the late Jim (Betty), Michael (Barbara), Joe, Dan and Gus. Will be missed by extended family members and many dear friends. Visitation will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Friday, September 11th, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Funeral Service will take place the following day on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at the New Life Fellowship Baptist Church, 6881 Yonge St., Innisfil at 10 am. Interment to immediately follow at the Innisvale Cemetery, 7551 5th Sideroad., Innisfil. Reception to occur at the New Life Church. Memorial donations in Bronno's memory may be made to either the Shriners Hospital For Children - Montreal Unit or the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com Please note that due to Covid-19 restrictions, facial coverings, physical distancing and attendance limitations within the Funeral Home and the New Life Church are mandatory. If you do not have a facial covering, one will be provided.

Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
