With sadness we announce that Bruce passed away at the Collingwood General Hospital on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Bruce Wallace of Wasaga Beach was 70 years of age. Loved father of Shona Wallace of Arnprior and Ethan Wallace (Sierra Duffey) of Ottawa. Fondly remembered by his friends from The Beach. Bruce's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., Arnprior, Ontario. Arrangements will remain private. In memory of Bruce, please consider a donation to your local foodbank.



