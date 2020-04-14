Home

Bruce Clarence PRINCE

Passed away peacefully at North York General Hospital, Toronto on Friday April 10, 2020 in his 58th year. Beloved son of Pauline and the late Clarence Prince. Loved brother of Donna Barnes and dear uncle to Shane and Shaun Barnes. Grandson of the late Mr.&Mrs. William Prince and the late Mr.&Mrs. Robert Arlow. Bruce will be remembered by Maurice and Velma Wagner, Don Arlow, his many cousins and friends. A Celebration of Bruce's life will be planned for a later date at Drury Funeral Centre.. If so desired memorial donations to Stevenson Memorial Hospital Fdn. would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705-435-3535
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 14, 2020
