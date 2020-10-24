1/1
Bruce Ralph GLASS
At the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Saturday October 17, 2020 at the age of 67. Bruce Glass of Kawartha Township, beloved husband of Catharine Glass (nee Connolly). Loving father of David (Brenda Denitey) and Tammy (Damien Brown). Loved grandfather of Issaic and Kasey. Loving brother of Bernard (Betty predeceased), Lorraine (Herald Grubb predeceased), Richard predeceased, Robert predeceased, Joanne, predeceased, Daniel Desjardin predeceased and Gordon predeceased. Dear brother-in-law to Wayne and Linda Campbell. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 24, 2020.
