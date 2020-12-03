April 16, 1957 - November 22, 2020 Passed away in Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Son of Evelyn and Norman Butler (deceased), brother to Cheryl (John), Pam (Kevin), Edward (Rachael) Audrey (deceased), and Lynn (deceased) and (husband Bill deceased). Uncle to Mark, Ron, Don, Katie and Andrew. Bruce grew up and spent his early years in Richvale, ON and worked as a Class A Mechanic. Bruce's later home was the Orillia area and as an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. As per Bruce's wished cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. A special thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses and Helping Hands for his care. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com