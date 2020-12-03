1/1
Bruce William BUTLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 16, 1957 - November 22, 2020 Passed away in Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Son of Evelyn and Norman Butler (deceased), brother to Cheryl (John), Pam (Kevin), Edward (Rachael) Audrey (deceased), and Lynn (deceased) and (husband Bill deceased). Uncle to Mark, Ron, Don, Katie and Andrew. Bruce grew up and spent his early years in Richvale, ON and worked as a Class A Mechanic. Bruce's later home was the Orillia area and as an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. As per Bruce's wished cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. A special thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses and Helping Hands for his care. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved