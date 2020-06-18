After a two year battle with a respiratory illness, Bruce passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Brantford General Hospital in his 80th year. Born and raised in Alliston and moved to Brantford in the early 1960's where he spent the remainder of his life. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Margaret (Boyd); daughter Christine (Pete) and grandson Gage. Brother of Lorna, Betty, John, Judy, Brian, Dwight, Carl, Darlene, and Diane. Predeceased by siblings Bill, Arnold and Sherry. Already missed by his four legged friend Rusty. Bruce had a love for animals and loved anything to do with cars and motorcycles. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to Brantford General Hospital, the Brant County SPCA or a charity of your choice. Tranquility Burial and Cremation Services Inc 276 St. Paul Ave, Brantford, N3R 4M8 (519)757-1654
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 18, 2020.