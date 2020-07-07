Passed away peacefully at Jessica's House on July 2, 2020 at the age of 51. Adored son of Allan and Nancy Quinn. Best friend of Patti Handy and her daughter Emma. Dear brother of Carey and Chris, Glen and Kim and Carolyn. Bryan is survived by his many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by grandparents Al and Dorothy Quinn and Gwen and Edward Taylor. Bryan will be fondly remembered by the Oro-Medonte hockey team. The family wishes to express their thanks to all of the palliative team, and Jessica's House for their care and kindness. A special thank you to Sandra and Ron Dickert for their thoughtfulness. Cremation has taken place. Interment at Exeter Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held down the road when restrictions have been lifted. Arrangements entrusted to Haskett Funeral Homes, Exeter (519-235-1220) Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
and the Autism Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be forwarded through www.haskettfh.com
.