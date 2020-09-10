1/
Bryan Quinn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of the late Bryan Quinn would like to thank the following persons for their kind words, thoughts and assistance at the passing of our son. Our deepest heartfelt gratitude to Bayshore home care services, palliative care nursing staff, Ontario Provincial Police Association, General HQ security employees, OPPA # 18 Branch, Bryans neighbours and friends for their calls, support, visits and financial assistance during this time of our greatest loss.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved