The family of the late Bryan Quinn would like to thank the following persons for their kind words, thoughts and assistance at the passing of our son. Our deepest heartfelt gratitude to Bayshore home care services, palliative care nursing staff, Ontario Provincial Police Association, General HQ security employees, OPPA # 18 Branch, Bryans neighbours and friends for their calls, support, visits and financial assistance during this time of our greatest loss.



