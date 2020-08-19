At the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born February 21, 1924 son of the late Charles Giroux and Eunice May (Malette) of Brockville,ON. Predecessed by his brother Elmer Giroux and wife Janet (Niagara Falls) and sister ILA (Delilah May Magdoline)and husband Bill Buell (Brockville). He was a RCAF Pilot trained for WW2 and attended McGill University for engineering. Burke retired from The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (Department of Highways) as Manager of the Estimating Dept. in 1980 after 36 years. He is survived by his wife Kathleen (Kay) Dawson and his daughter Donna King (Stephen) and their son Alex and son Ted and his son Don (Samantha), and daughters Melissa (Clayton)and Emily. Also survived by great grandchildren Charlotte and Asher and Felix. Burke spent his working life commuting daily to the MTO office in Downsview. He spent many lunches at The Dip (Diplomat) restaurant and was awarded his honorary chair at his retirement. He enjoyed swimming in the family pool, doing crossword puzzles, watching NFL, Golf and baseball and most of all eating chocolates. Funeral mass was held at St. Mary's Church, Barrie. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service, 19 Ross St., Barrie. Condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca