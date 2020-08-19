1/1
Burkley Joseph GIROUX
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Burkley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born February 21, 1924 son of the late Charles Giroux and Eunice May (Malette) of Brockville,ON. Predecessed by his brother Elmer Giroux and wife Janet (Niagara Falls) and sister ILA (Delilah May Magdoline)and husband Bill Buell (Brockville). He was a RCAF Pilot trained for WW2 and attended McGill University for engineering. Burke retired from The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (Department of Highways) as Manager of the Estimating Dept. in 1980 after 36 years. He is survived by his wife Kathleen (Kay) Dawson and his daughter Donna King (Stephen) and their son Alex and son Ted and his son Don (Samantha), and daughters Melissa (Clayton)and Emily. Also survived by great grandchildren Charlotte and Asher and Felix. Burke spent his working life commuting daily to the MTO office in Downsview. He spent many lunches at The Dip (Diplomat) restaurant and was awarded his honorary chair at his retirement. He enjoyed swimming in the family pool, doing crossword puzzles, watching NFL, Golf and baseball and most of all eating chocolates. Funeral mass was held at St. Mary's Church, Barrie. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service, 19 Ross St., Barrie. Condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service
19 Ross Street
Barrie, ON L4N 1E8
(705) 734-7616
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved