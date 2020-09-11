1/1
Burton Wayne Maloney
It is with great sadness that we announce Wayne's passing on August 23, 2020 at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, in his 84th year. Wayne was the loving husband of Dianne for 64 years, and devoted father to Susan and Kelly (Ken Dehollander). He was a very proud grandfather and great-grandfather. Brother-in-law to Gord (Brenda) and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, siblings, and sister-in-law. Wayne taught Mechanical Drafting and Electricity at Barrie North Collegiate from 1968 to 1992, where he also coached football, archery, and golf. In his retirement he enjoyed time with his family, days on the golf course, lots of travel, and was an active member for the Barrie Probus Club. Share your memories of Wayne and/or messages of condolence with the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca.


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 11, 2020.
