Calvin Barry Arnold
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Calvin Barry Arnold. Cal died at 82 years young working in his garden with his boots on. Cal was greatly loved and admired by all who knew him. He was an exceptional mentor, teacher, father figure and great friend. He is survived by Fran Zvonick his best friend and beloved wife of 46 years...but who's counting? (Accounting Arnold is!), his daughter Kimberly Shead (née Bobbitt), son-in-law Stanley Shead, grandchildren Bradley, Corey and Jenna Arnold, Matthew Bobbitt and great-grandson Patrick Bobbitt. Preceded by his sons Barry Arnold and David Zvonik. Arrangements entrusted in Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West. Cal wished for a simple cremation and no formal ceremony but will live forever in our memories and hearts! To sign Cal's Book of Memories, please visit ww.carruthersdavidson.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 24, 2020.
