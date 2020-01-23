|
The wife of Calvin Hough would like to thank the Paramedics, Fire Department, Police Department, Fawcett Funeral Home and Dr. Clarke for their help and support. A special thank you to his niece Sandra Morton and Gill from Saint Elizabeth. Also, to all the generous donations, thoughtful cards, flowers, phone calls and visits from family and friends, during this difficult time - I greatly appreciate your kind words and caring thoughts. I thank you all very much, Lois Hough
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020