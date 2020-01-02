Home

Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
Calvin John Wesley Hough

Passed away peacefully at home on Friday December 27, 2019 in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Sewell) for 59 years. Calvin will be deeply missed by his sister Marilyn (Carmen) Culbert, sisters in law Annie Hough, Bonnie Sewell, Mae Muxlow, Isabel (Ross) Schultz and Brenda (Dennis) Ormsby; predeceased by his brothers Marvin (Thelma) and Doug Hough. He will be remembered by his niece Sandra, nephew Robert (Murray) and many other nieces, nephews and friends. The family wishes to extend thanks to the team from St. Elizabeth especially Jill for their kindness and care over the last few years. As per his wishes cremation has taken place. A family service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House or the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Friends may visit Calvin's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
