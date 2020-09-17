Calvin (Cal) Cathcart of Sebright passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 69. Loving father of Eric (Teddi-Lee) of Orillia and Iain (Melanie) of Collingwood. Proud grandfather of Brandon, Emma-Lee, Natasha, and Jonathon. Dear son of the late Austin and Olive Cathcart of Sebright. Dear brother of Donna Brooks (Carl - predeceased) of Washago, Garth (Gertie) both predeceased of Sault Ste. Marie, Larry - predeceased of Sebright, Wayne ( Judy) of Mallorytown, Vic - predeceased (Brenda) of Orillia, Steve (Linda) of Midhurst, Dianne Cathcart-MacMillan (Gerry) of Orillia and Elaine Cathcart of Orillia. Cal will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Cal was a self-employed electrician for many years and proud owner of Cal Cathcart Electrical Contracting. He was previously employed by Hydro One and Orillia Power. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E., Orillia on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. A private family service will held later with interment at Sebright United Church Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Ontario Federation of Anglers & Hunters or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E., Orillia, (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence or donation are welcome at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca