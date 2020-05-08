Canon Tom Crawford
Peacefully on May the 4th in his 91st year. Lovingly remembered by his wife Nancy (nee Seed) and by his children Kathleen Walker (John), Patrick and Kevin (Keri Saley). He was the proud grandparent of Kyle, Jack, Devin, Anthony, Austin and Maya. Tom is survived by his brothers Jack (Jean) and Victor (Dorothy Anne). He is predeceased by his parents Andrew and Florence and newborn daughter Angela. Canon Tom graduated from Trinity College Dublin. He was ordained in 1957 in St. Columb's Cathedral, Londonderry and served as assistant curate in St Augustines Parish Church before emigrating to Canada in 1959. Tom fell in love with Canada and her people, one in particular, the lovely Nancy Seed. They were married in Grace Church on-the-Hill in Toronto in 1964. They remained best friends in partnership, in life and ministry over the years serving parishes in the Dioceses of Niagara, Brandon, Toronto and Algoma. "Tom was one of God's wise and gentle lights in the world." His hope for all of us was to Live for God's Pleasure. A Celebration of Life will be held at All Saints Church when timing and conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, if desired, gifts may be given to All Saints Foundation or to The Leprosy Mission. Friends may visit Tom's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

