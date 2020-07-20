1965 - 2020 We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Carlos Manuel Ventura, who has left us to be with our Heavenly Father on July 13th, 2020 at the age of 55. A beloved and cherished husband to my mother, Norie, a dedicated father to us, Melanie (Matthew), Lily, and Jacob, and a dear brother to Oriana, Joseph (Ana), and Tony (Marie). Adored by all, including his aunt Tia Madelena, nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. We take comfort in knowing that he reunites with his beloved parents, Manuel and Eugenia Ventura. We remember our Dad as a hard-working, faithful, and selfless man. He was never idle and always happy to lend a helping hand to others in his community. All who knew him appreciated his calm demeanor and sense of humour that put everyone at ease and made them feel welcomed. He was happiest at the cottage, being on the water, and surrounded by family and friends. We miss you and love you dearly. You are forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations made out to either the Wendat Centre, an important organization whose mission is to provide mental health support for Simcoe County community members in need. Or River of Life (Midland, Ontario), to best commemorate Carlos' love and active involvement and dedication to his church. We are forever grateful for the congregation's unwavering love and support. Arrangements entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.



