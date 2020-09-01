It is with great sadness that the family of Carly Anne Richardson announce her passing on August 21, 2020. She was the daughter of Scott Richardson, predeceased, and Ingrid Richardson of Waubaushene ON. Carly was the loving mother of Logan ( Mason ), Adrian, Avery, and Tenley. Older sister of Angela (Bill) Grammy of Ryder. She will be missed by her niece Hannah, aunts , uncles, cousins, and many wonderful friends. Cremation has occurred. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home, Midland ON. Celebration of life is to be held at a later date for family and close friends.



