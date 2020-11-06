1/1
Carmen BISSON
It is with incredible sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Carmen Bisson (nee:Lavallée). Carmen died peacefully with her loving daughter by her side, at Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Orillia, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in her 82nd year. A special thank you to the caring and compassionate nurses on Soldiers 1 at SMH who made her week in the hospital more comfortable for her and for her family. Beloved wife for 25 years of Jules Bisson (Texaco Joe) (predeceased 1990). Survived by their only child Michelle Kocsis (Anthony) of Montreal and her granddaughter and little buddy Abigail Kocsis. Dear sister of Louis Lavallée (Eileen) of Hamilton and the late Don Lavallée (Carol of Hamilton). Fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces. Carm will be missed by her large and loving group of friends, especially her Friday lunch buddies. Carmen was very active in her community as a member of the Twin Lakes Probus Club, the Carry on Club (Silver Q) and formerly with the University Women's Club, as well as through her volunteer efforts with Guardian Angels Church CWL and the Federal Liberals. Following cremation, friends and relatives will be received at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia, on Friday, November 13th from 2-4 and 7-9 P.M. Please note that both masks and physical distancing are required. A private family service will follow and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date when it is safe for all to gather. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation to the Mariposa House Hospice - as per Carm's request. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mundell Funeral Home
NOV
13
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Mundell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
