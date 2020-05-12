Passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Daughter of the late Adrian and Dorothy Styles. Beloved wife of the late Donald Anderson. Loving mother of Jon (Dawn), Michael and grandma of Kelly. Dear sister of Audrey, Robin, and is predeceased by Debbie. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. According to Carol's wishes cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be made at www.peacefultransition.ca. In memory of Carol, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 12, 2020.