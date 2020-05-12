Carol Ann ANDERSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Daughter of the late Adrian and Dorothy Styles. Beloved wife of the late Donald Anderson. Loving mother of Jon (Dawn), Michael and grandma of Kelly. Dear sister of Audrey, Robin, and is predeceased by Debbie. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. According to Carol's wishes cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be made at www.peacefultransition.ca. In memory of Carol, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved