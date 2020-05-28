We are sad to announce the passing of our beautiful mother. Her suffering has ended after she fought, a hard four year battle with cancer. Mom passed away at Soldiers Memorial Hospital on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in her 79th year. She was the beloved wife of Robert M. Greenwell of 59 years. Daughter of the late Roy and Rita Burnett, loving mother of Sherry Metcalfe (Ken), Steven Greenwell (Veronica), Sandra Fowler (Brian), Tanya Whitney (Bryan), dear Grandmother of Tyler, Jesse (Olya), Mitchell, Brandon, Chris (Stephanie), Emma, and Chase. Great Grandmother to Tyson, and baby Jack (unfortunately she was not able to meet him). Cherished big sister of John (Pat), Donna Howell (predeceased)(Dale), David (predeceased), Brenda Stanton (Bob), Marilyn Wilson (Rob), Terry Burnett (Julie), and Brad Burnett (Monique). Missed by many nieces and nephews, and dearly missed by niece Lori Burnett. She was the rock of our family, she loved raising her four children and she gave us a wonderful life. She taught us the lessons of life: less is more, appreciate the small things, don't hold grudges, see the silver lining, learn from yesterday, think about tomorrow, & live for today. She was a creative soul, she loved to sew, paint, garden, cook, bake, and to make the world a better place. She taught us to read and listen to the lyrics of songs, as they sometimes hold special meaning (always stay humble & kind). She taught us everything, except how to go on without her. She was truly the best mother one could wish for, so caring, trusting, supportive, and positive. She was the love of our lives. She can never be replaced. She was with us when we took our first breath, but due to this pandemic and hospital restrictions, we were unable to be with her as she took her last (something we will never forget). There was no one like her. She was the best mom, the best cook, the best inspiration, simply the best. Losing your mother is probably the toughest life changing event. Before she died she told us - "she would see us in her dreams". We can't wait for the day to see her again. You are our hero Mom. We feel Soldiers Memorial Hospital did an outstanding job, under the circumstances of Covid 19. I'm sure the doctors, nurses, and staff, of SMH would appreciate any donations to make their hospital a better place. Arrangements entrusted to the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St E, Orillia ON 705-327-0221. Messages of condolences are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca Mom was cremated. A private gravesite ceremony with husband and 4 children will be held at a later date. A message from Mom: Remember the best times, the laughter, the song. The good life I lived while I was strong. Continue my heritage, I'm counting on you, Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through. My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest. Remembering all, how I truly was blessed. Continue traditions, no matter how small. Go on with your life, don't worry about falls. I miss you all dearly, and never fear the rain. Until the day comes we're all together again.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 28, 2020.