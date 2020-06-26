Passed away peacefully at home with her loved ones by her side on Tuesday June 23, 2020 in her 73rd year. Carol of Wasaga Beach, Beloved wife of Larry Rentz for over 51 years. Loving mother of Denine (Dan) and Tanya (Dave). Cherished Hammy of Kristina, Sierra, Ashton, Brian and Madeline. Caring sister of Zelda (Bob), Angela (Armon), Richard (Julie) and sister in law of Tom. Carol will also be missed by many friends, neighbors, nieces and nephews. Carol was a kind and loving wife, mother and hammy who loved to spend her free time reading a good book or solving a crossword puzzle. It also wasn't out of the ordinary to find her visiting a few casinos every time she had the chance. She will be greatly missed and loved forever. Cremation had taken place and a Memorial Service was held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family invites you to support the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Foundation on behalf of Carol.