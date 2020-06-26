Carol Ann RENTZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at home with her loved ones by her side on Tuesday June 23, 2020 in her 73rd year. Carol of Wasaga Beach, Beloved wife of Larry Rentz for over 51 years. Loving mother of Denine (Dan) and Tanya (Dave). Cherished Hammy of Kristina, Sierra, Ashton, Brian and Madeline. Caring sister of Zelda (Bob), Angela (Armon), Richard (Julie) and sister in law of Tom. Carol will also be missed by many friends, neighbors, nieces and nephews. Carol was a kind and loving wife, mother and hammy who loved to spend her free time reading a good book or solving a crossword puzzle. It also wasn't out of the ordinary to find her visiting a few casinos every time she had the chance. She will be greatly missed and loved forever. Cremation had taken place and a Memorial Service was held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family invites you to support the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Foundation on behalf of Carol.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach
509 River Road West
Wasaga Beach, ON L9Z 2X2
705-429-8766
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved