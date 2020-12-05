(nee Horne) January 15, 1960 - December 2, 2020 After a courageous battle with cancer, Carol passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on December 2, 2020 in her 61st year. Beloved wife of the late Frank Ruby and partner of Stephen Finley. Carol leaves behind her son Nicholas (Katie) Einarson and bonus daughter Vickie (Steve) St. Denis. Loving grandmother to Sophia, Marlowe, Savannah and Brooke. Baby sister to Marion (Paul) Williams of Ladysmith, BC, Linda (Bill) White and Donna (Deryl) Harbridge of Orillia. Carol is predeceased by her parents Clarke and Marjorie Horne. Carol will be missed and lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, friends and co workers. Carol spent her early years on the family farm in Orillia Township until moving to town in 1969. It was then she met a group of friends that she would share all life moments with until the very end. Carol persued a fulfilling career as a PSW for over 40 years and received numerous awards for her dedication and charismatic care she gave to others. Carol believed in giving back to the community she lived in and volunteered at Hospice Orillia for many years. The family would like to offer a sincere thank you to all the nurses of the Bayshore Pallative team, Joanne Matte and Dr. Joel Runk for their compassion and excellent care of Carol. Visitation was held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street Orillia on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 7-9 p.m. A private family service was held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 followed by cremation. In memory of Carol, please consider donating blood in Carol's name. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Mariposa House Hospice through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street E. Orillia (705) 327 0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca