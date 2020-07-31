On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Sara Vista Long Term Care Home, Elmvale, in her 79th year, JoAnne Brown (nee Waples), formerly of Vasey, passed away peacefully the day after sharing her 58th wedding anniversary with her loving husband Larry. Much loved mother of sons Greg (deceased), Shannon and Darren (Leanne) and grandmother to Jordan. Forever in the hearts of her siblings Wayne (deceased) Gloria (Finn) Neilson and Debbie Viallet and her in-laws Garnet (Ruth) Brown and Elmer (Janice) Brown. Aunt JoAnne will be remembered by her nieces and nephews. A private family graveside memorial service will be held at Vasey Union Cemetery. Memorial donation to Friends of Sara Vista Elmvale or Unity United Church Vasey would be appreciated by the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com