1/1
Carol "JoAnne" BROWN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Sara Vista Long Term Care Home, Elmvale, in her 79th year, JoAnne Brown (nee Waples), formerly of Vasey, passed away peacefully the day after sharing her 58th wedding anniversary with her loving husband Larry. Much loved mother of sons Greg (deceased), Shannon and Darren (Leanne) and grandmother to Jordan. Forever in the hearts of her siblings Wayne (deceased) Gloria (Finn) Neilson and Debbie Viallet and her in-laws Garnet (Ruth) Brown and Elmer (Janice) Brown. Aunt JoAnne will be remembered by her nieces and nephews. A private family graveside memorial service will be held at Vasey Union Cemetery. Memorial donation to Friends of Sara Vista Elmvale or Unity United Church Vasey would be appreciated by the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynn-Stone Funeral Home
15 Yonge Street South
Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
(705) 322-2732
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved