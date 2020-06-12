Passed away peacefully at Matthews House Hospice Monday, June 8, 2020 in her 82nd year. Loving wife of 57 years to John. Loved mother of Michael (Shelle) of Attica, Michigan and Colleen (Ron) of Glencairn. Loved grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of three. Survived by one brother and two sisters. Carol will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and many friends. A family interment will take place at a later date. If so desired memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, 705-435-3535.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 12, 2020.