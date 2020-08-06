1/1
Carol Jean BRITTON
Carol passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie, on Friday, July 31, 2020, in her 63rd year. Loving mother of Cassandra (Ken) and Hilary. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren. Carol is the beloved daughter of Betty & the late James Britton. Dear sister of Susan (Cathy Jamieson), James and Tom. As per Carol's wishes there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 6, 2020.
