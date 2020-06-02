Born in Wigton, Carlisle County in North England December 7, 1943, Carol passed away with family by her side in Barrie, Ontario on Friday, May 29, 2020. Much loved wife of the late Gary and adored mother of Mark (predeceased) and Scott (Angelin). Loving Grandma to Connor, Danielle, Jessica and Matthew. Carol was the wonderful sister to Diane (predeceased), Judith (Charlie) and Tracy (Sue). Carol leaves behind many friends and family members who will never forget her. Moving to Canada as a young woman, Mum never forgot her roots and enjoyed returning to England to visit the family she loved. Bird watching, gardening and spending time outdoors were her passion. Carol fought a long hard battle with cancer and had nothing but wonderful things to say about Soldiers Memorial Hospital and Bayshore Services for the care they provided her with. The final days of Carol's life were spent in Hospice Simcoe and the love and care they provided was amazing. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Hospice Simcoe or Orillia Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Mundell Funeral Home.