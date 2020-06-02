Carol Joan (Winder) DOYLE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Wigton, Carlisle County in North England December 7, 1943, Carol passed away with family by her side in Barrie, Ontario on Friday, May 29, 2020. Much loved wife of the late Gary and adored mother of Mark (predeceased) and Scott (Angelin). Loving Grandma to Connor, Danielle, Jessica and Matthew. Carol was the wonderful sister to Diane (predeceased), Judith (Charlie) and Tracy (Sue). Carol leaves behind many friends and family members who will never forget her. Moving to Canada as a young woman, Mum never forgot her roots and enjoyed returning to England to visit the family she loved. Bird watching, gardening and spending time outdoors were her passion. Carol fought a long hard battle with cancer and had nothing but wonderful things to say about Soldiers Memorial Hospital and Bayshore Services for the care they provided her with. The final days of Carol's life were spent in Hospice Simcoe and the love and care they provided was amazing. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Hospice Simcoe or Orillia Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Mundell Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved