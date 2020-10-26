Passed peacefully at home on October 23, 2020. She was able to spend her last months at home being cared for by her family. Special acknowledgement and thanks go to Chloe Price and Jill Russell for their devotion and loving care that allowed Carol to remain in the comfort of her home. She was able to enjoy frequent visits with her children and grandchildren. Along with her late husband, Bill, she participated in many service clubs and community events. She was a member of the Y's Menettes Club, the Probus Club and enjoyed the many bridge games with the Bid and Bite Club. She is survived by her children Ken (Claire), Ron and Kim, her grandchildren Samantha, Owen, Chloe, Quinn, Duncan and Hannah, her sister Elsie along with nieces and nephews and predeceased by her sister Jean. She will be missed and fondly remembered by many friends and family near and far. Following cremation, visitation will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Friday, October 30th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please note: masks and physical distancing will be required within the funeral home. A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held at a later. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Lung Association - COPD research, https://www.lung.ca/research/copd
, would be gratefully appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com