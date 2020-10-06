Carol Whyne passed away at 68, in Collingwood on Thursday, September 24, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones after a short battle with cancer. She was raised in Lucknow by her loving parents Bob and Wilda Campbell and was the second of four children (Doug-predeceased, Carol, Sharon and Lynda). They taught her the value of hardwork, resourcefulness and that family should "stick together like burrs". These lessons helped her succeed in the fashion industry, as Sales Manager for Linda Lundström, president of M. Baig International, founding the Georgian Bay School of the Arts in Collingwood, and completing her career in Real Estate with Chestnut Park. Carol will be remembered as a fiercely loving mother, caring friend, phenomenal cook, entrepreneur, and artist. She gave her utmost to whatever she put her mind to and was always there for someone in need. Carol is survived by her husband, Jack, and sons, Jason (Lisa), Darrin, Spencer and Adam, and predeceased by daughter Liza. Her end of life was made far more comfortable thanks to the Campbell House Hospice. Donations can be made at www.hospicegeorgiantriangle.com
. Details for a celebration of Carol's life (likely in Spring 2021) will be provided at a later date with plans to memorialize her at the Memory Lane Legacy Park at Blue Mountain. Friends may visit Carol's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com