Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
(705) 526-5449
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Brooks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Brooks Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 81. Carole is survived by her loving husband Bill Brooks and her daughter Joann-Melanie (Greg Larkin) and her step-children Brenda Wells and Sue Wild. She was the cherished grandmother to Melanie Wells, Shawn Wells, Cameron Peilow, Nicole Larkin, Tom and John Mertz. In keeping with Carole's wishes a simple cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Midland on April 4, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. If so desired, donations in her memory may be made by cheque to the Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund. Simple cremation arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -