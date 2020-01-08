|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 81. Carole is survived by her loving husband Bill Brooks and her daughter Joann-Melanie (Greg Larkin) and her step-children Brenda Wells and Sue Wild. She was the cherished grandmother to Melanie Wells, Shawn Wells, Cameron Peilow, Nicole Larkin, Tom and John Mertz. In keeping with Carole's wishes a simple cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Midland on April 4, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. If so desired, donations in her memory may be made by cheque to the Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund. Simple cremation arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home.