Lang, Carolyn Ann passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 24, 2020 in her 90th year. Carol's lifelong love for dogs and books were inherited by her family, sons Todd Jenner of Collingwood, Reid Jenner of Mission, BC and Bryce Jenner of Shanghai and her daughter Dale McKenzie of Kincardine. Carol dearly loves her six grandchildren Alyson, Maya, Barron. Britton. Jaden, Dylan and her two great granddaughters Laia and Clara. Enormous gratitude to Dr. Mark Quigg for over twenty years of exemplary care. Recently additional care was offered by Todd, Rhonda and Lorrie. Carol's life was further enhanced by love from Claire, cousins and friends. Flowers are gratefully declined, donations in Carol's memory may be made to Hospice Georgian Triangle. As per her wishes cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. Please remember Carol with a smile and always positive thoughts. Friends may visit Carol's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com