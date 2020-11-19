1/1
Carolyn Ann Muir
Died suddenly on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Trillium Health partners - Mississauga Hospital at the age of 79. Carolyn of Georgetown, formerly of Barrie, beloved wife of the late Hank Muir (2016). Loving mother of Bart (Amanda Smith) and Trudy (Jon Paul Evans). Cherished grandmother of Sydney, Riley, Danika, Regan and Keira. Dear sister of Connie (Adrian Verstegen) and Gary (Lois) Cauthers. Carolyn will also be missed by her nieces and nephews and her many friends. Private family arrangements with interment at Stayner Union Cemetery. If desired, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by Carolyn's family. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 19, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
705-428-2637
