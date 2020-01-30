Home

More Obituaries for Catharine Buchanan
Catharine Marie Buchanan

Catharine Marie Buchanan Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie with family at her side on Monday, January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Buchanan. Loving mother of Barbara and Tom Goodwin, Linda Buchanan and Larry Jones, Susan and Bob Smith, Sandra and Jerry Hyde, and David and Nancy Buchanan. Loved grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Catharine was a long term employee of McConachie Giftware. As per Catharine's wish, following cremation she will be interred in the spring, in Coldwater Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations in her memory may be made to Hospice Simcoe and can be made through COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 30, 2020
