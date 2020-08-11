Passed away at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie on Friday August 7, 2020 at the age of 69 of Coldwater and formerly of Hodgenville, Kentucky. Beloved wife of Randy Stewart. Survived by her stepchildren Kerri (Dan) and Mike (Becky) and by her step grandchildren Anikka, Charlotte and Myles. In keeping with Cathy and the family wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Cathy may be made to Hospice Simcoe, Barrie and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com