M. A. Catherine Quick (nee Swales) died peacefully with family at her side on August 3, 2020 in Barrie, in her 100th year. Born January 23, 1921 in Midland, Catherine became a teacher and took her first position at Granite Hill School, west of Trout Creek. Following the conclusion of WWII, she married Russell E. Quick and they enjoyed 55 years together until his death in 2000. Catherine is survived by their six children: Margaret (Frank, predeceased) Valentic, Larry (Edie), Russ (Marleen), Mary (Murray) Ash, John (fiancée Norma Costas) and Cathie (Richard) Lalonde, 10 grandchildren - Jared (Rachel) and Marta (Mike Thompson) Valentic, Stefan (Courtney), Michael (Yuri) and Bryan (Amanda) Quick, Kelly (Peter) Cheng, Julie (Ming) Chang and Jeremy (Samantha Reynolds) Ash, Clara and Rea Lalonde, and 10 great-grandchildren - Jack Valentic, Noah and James Thompson, Ezra Quick, Shin Quick, Katherine and Anna Cheng, Lennon Chang, and Ivyanne and Jasper Ash. Catherine is survived by her sister-in-law, Irma Lee Swales and preceded in death by her brothers Carlyle and Larry, and sisters Elaine Bernard, Jackie Reedy and Arlafay Burtch. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Catherine was a loving mother, devoted member of Sacred Heart Parish, Trout Creek, avid reader, prolific knitter, keen birdwatcher and trusted euchre partner. She moved to Barrie in 2018 to be nearer family. Catherine's family is very grateful for the excellent care she received from Dr. Kerstin Mossman and Physiotherapist Sara Mieshchke, and the attention by the devoted staff of the Chartwell Barrington Retirement Residence. Visitation will be at the Paul Funeral Home, Powassan on Wednesday, August 12 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions apply. A family Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Thursday, August 13, followed by burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Should you wish to make a donation in Catherine's memory, the Sacred Heart Catholic Women's League is suggested. For assistance in making a donation, to leave a message of support for the family, or for more information, please go to www.paulfuneralhome.ca
or call PAUL FUNERAL HOME, Powassan at (705)724-2024.