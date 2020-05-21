Passed away peacefully at Stevenson Memorial Hospital Saturday, May 9, 2020 in her 78th year. Loving wife of the late Bill Murphy. Loved mother of Rob (Sue), Bruce (Kim) and grandma of Breck and Kinsley. Dear sister of Morag (Al Csala), Bill Scoular (Carol), predeceased by Alistair Scoular (Janina), Jim Scoular (Margaret), Sheila (Wullie Ritchie) and Unah (Andrew Soutar). Rona will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. A private family interment will be held at the Mansfield Presbyterian Cemetery. A celebration of Rona's life will be held at the Drury Funeral Centre at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations to Stevenson Memorial Hospital Fdn. would be greatly appreciated.