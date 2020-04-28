Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Tinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil Tinney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecil Tinney Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Cecil Tinney of Elmvale in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Marlene Tinney (nee Turner). Dear father of Doug (Denise), Linda (Peter) Desroches, and Dan (Geraldine). Proud grandpa of Kaitlyn (Warren), Jessica (Jarek), Lindsay (Trevor), and Ryan (Emily). Great-grandpa of Ellis, Jaxton, and Wyatt. Brother of Fay Tinney, Joan Tinny, and the late, Ruth (Wally) Robinson, Arden (Marjorie), Eldon (Lois), Rex (Mildred), Manley (Betty), Morley (survived by Phyllis), Jack (Mary), Marie (Gil) Baker, Doreen (Gordon) Flear, Delsie (Joe) Jennett, and Zona (Don) Pilon. Brother-in-law of Muriel (late Harold) Townes, late Stanley (Joan), late Louis (survived by Doreen), late Dennis (survived by Ellen), and the late Garry (survived by Wendy) Turner. Cecil will be fondly remembered and missed by his many nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, the family will hold a private service followed by interment at the Elmvale Cemetery. Memorial donations in Cecil's memory may be made to the CNIB or the .
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -