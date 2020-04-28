|
Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Cecil Tinney of Elmvale in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Marlene Tinney (nee Turner). Dear father of Doug (Denise), Linda (Peter) Desroches, and Dan (Geraldine). Proud grandpa of Kaitlyn (Warren), Jessica (Jarek), Lindsay (Trevor), and Ryan (Emily). Great-grandpa of Ellis, Jaxton, and Wyatt. Brother of Fay Tinney, Joan Tinny, and the late, Ruth (Wally) Robinson, Arden (Marjorie), Eldon (Lois), Rex (Mildred), Manley (Betty), Morley (survived by Phyllis), Jack (Mary), Marie (Gil) Baker, Doreen (Gordon) Flear, Delsie (Joe) Jennett, and Zona (Don) Pilon. Brother-in-law of Muriel (late Harold) Townes, late Stanley (Joan), late Louis (survived by Doreen), late Dennis (survived by Ellen), and the late Garry (survived by Wendy) Turner. Cecil will be fondly remembered and missed by his many nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, the family will hold a private service followed by interment at the Elmvale Cemetery. Memorial donations in Cecil's memory may be made to the CNIB or the .
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 28, 2020