Passed away at Hillcrest Village Midland on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 98. Loving wife of the late Elric Quesnelle. Dear mother of Elsie McNamara, Ivan, Linda Dorion, Vivian (Murray) Charlebois, Brian (Lillian), Darlene (Bryson) Bumstead. Dear sister of Rita Cotè. Cherished grandma of 14, great-grandma of 20, great-great-grandma of 4.5. Cecile is predeceased by her parents Philipe Laurin and Odianna (nee Robitaille), daughters Rose Zita (late Norman) Pauze, and son Garnet (Ann), brothers Simon Laurin, Urgele Laurin, Martial Laurin, and sisters Claudia Moreau, Elianne Moreau, Anita Robillard, Exilda Desroches, and Theresa Bourgeois. Friends will be received at Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551 on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Margaret's Catholic Church on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations to would be appreciated by the family if desired. A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 28, 2020