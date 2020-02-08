Home

The family of the late Cecile Quesnelle wish to express our gratitude to family members, friends, and neighbours for all acts of kindness and sympathy, food, flowers, cards, visits, charitable donations and kind words spoken during this difficult time. We will be eternally grateful for the staff from Hillcrest Village who ensured our mother was cared for with love and respect. We want to express special appreciation to Father Roselle Azares for his words of comfort and to Sandy, Adele and Bernadette of St. Margaret's Catholic Church for their assistance as well as the Ladies Auxiliary for the lunch served. We are appreciative for Shaelynn and staff at Carson's Funeral Home for such professional caring service. Mom will be remembered for her spiritual dedication and love of her family. Sincerely, Elsie, Ann, Ivan, Linda, Vivian & Murray, Brian & Lillian and Darlene & Bryson
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 8, 2020
