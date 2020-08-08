1/1
Cecille Marie (Marchand) MOREAU
Passed away peacefully at Georgian Bay General Hospital on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the age of 88. Cecille is predeceased by her beloved husband Beverley Moreau. Loving mother of Deborah (Rick) Story, Michael (Cathy), Sharon (Moe Breault), and Shelley (Gil) Quesnelle. Dearest grandmother of Vincent Story, Jordan and Carly Moreau. Beloved sister to Theresa, Ray, Gerry, and predeceased by Marguerite. Special thanks to all of her doctors and GBGH 2 East nurses. Friends will be received at Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551 on Monday, August 10 for visitation from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Private family service and burial to follow at St. Margaret's Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
