More Obituaries for Celia WATTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celia Grace WATTS

Celia Grace WATTS Obituary
Passed away at her home in Barrie on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Watts. Mother of the late Carolyn Keyes and mother-in-law of the late George Keyes. Dear Grandmother of Christian Keyes and his wife Jeanne of Michigan. Sister of Lily Doolin of Essex, England. Predeceased by her siblings; Joan Gawwood, Dorothy Turner, Ronald Chapman, Ethel Deakin, and Irene Bailey all of Essex, England. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the RVH Foundation through the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 30, 2020
