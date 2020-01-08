Home

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Celina Phillips announce her passing at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on January 5th, 2020 at the age of 48. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. They will cherish her memory forever. She was called home by the Lord and reunited with her Dad, brother and sister and two of her nieces. Friends will be received at the Nicholls Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 P.M. In keeping with her faith, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Honey Harbour. Interment will be held in the spring at St. John's Roman Catholic Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations in her honour may be made by cheque or online to Community Living Huronia. Messages of condolence may be left at www.nichollsfuneral.ca Arrangements entrusted to Nicholls Funeral Home.
