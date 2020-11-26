1/
Chad PARKER
{ "" }
Chad Parker from Wasaga Beach formally a resident of Stayner passed away suddenly on October 24th from a heart attack. Chad could be seen walking early mornings and evenings going for coffee. He would stop and chat with friends on his way. Chad will sadly be missed by his mother Kathy his father Wayne his grandfather Roy his uncle Rob his many friends uncles aunts and cousins. Chad was laid to rest with his brother Todd, together again. Till we meet our boys again. All our love. xxxooo

Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
