Charlene Chapman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlene Chapman passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the age of 59. Devoted wife to Fred Deschamps for over 35 years. Loving daughter of Maryanne and the late Sonni Chapman. Predeceased by sons Casey and Cory. Cherished mother of Jeremy, Jennifer, Patricia, Freddie, and Joey. Predeceased by her sister Peggy. She will be sadly missed by her sister Laurie, and her brothers Chris and Rodney. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, grandchildren, extended family and friends. There will be a private celebration of life at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved