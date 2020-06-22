Charlene Chapman passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the age of 59. Devoted wife to Fred Deschamps for over 35 years. Loving daughter of Maryanne and the late Sonni Chapman. Predeceased by sons Casey and Cory. Cherished mother of Jeremy, Jennifer, Patricia, Freddie, and Joey. Predeceased by her sister Peggy. She will be sadly missed by her sister Laurie, and her brothers Chris and Rodney. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, grandchildren, extended family and friends. There will be a private celebration of life at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store