of Chilliwack, BC, formerly Barrie, ON passed away May 30, 2020. Charlene was born in Ebbsfleet, PEI to Donald and Rose Costain on June 30, 1945. Wife of 51 years to Earl and mother of Carey Johnston (James) and Chad (Jennifer). The beloved sister of many siblings in PEI, Eileen Bourne and Roma Molto of Barrie. She is predeceased by her parents, two brothers and two sisters. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Garden Hill Cremation & Funeral Service, Maple Ridge, BC.



