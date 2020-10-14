The world is a little bit darker today because one of its brightest lights is no longer shining. Charlene Louise (Allen) Urbach passed away peacefully on October 10th, 2020 at hospice with her loving husband Steve Urbach by her side. Char is the "the best mom in the world" to Isaac, Olivia and Benjamin Urbach. She is the cherished daughter of Bill and Rita Allen and loved by her siblings MaryAnne (Brad) Robinson, Maureen (Dean) McNally and Greg (Carolyn) Allen. Char will also be dearly missed by her parents- in-law Larry and Carol Urbach and her siblings-in-law Shane and Amelia Urbach and Juli and Dave McCully. Her many nieces and nephews will miss their fun-loving Aunt Char-Char. Char was born and raised in Peterborough, Ontario. She was a cheerful and vibrant person who was full of life and always ready to join in or lend a hand. Her love of life and positive energy was contagious. Char and Steve settled in Barrie and they had three beautiful children. Her family meant everything to her. She was the family planner and organizer with the world's largest Mom calendar posted on the fridge. Char kept track of all hockey, soccer and ball hockey games, practices and tournaments as well as school sports, pizza days and homework deadlines. She took a lot of teasing for the colour coding but there was never a question of who belonged where and at what time. She could often be spotted at many local arenas carrying an oversized purse full of mini sticks, balls, cattle bells and a few Jolly Rancher candies. Char loved watching her kids participate in any activity. She loved spending time with her family whether it be movie nights, swimming, walking to the duck pond or just hanging out. The trips to the cottage were highlights each year where they always enjoyed a Harry Potter movie-a-thon, fishing and entertaining friends and family. Char had a life-long passion for the game of soccer and played from tyke to "old timers". She met a lot of people and made a lot of friends while playing. Char was a very thoughtful and caring person. This was reflected in her work at Victoria Village where she coordinated the recreation and volunteer programs and made many friendships with both the residents and staff. Char also had a special place in her heart for people with special needs. Char believed that the simple things in life, were the most important things in life. Char is now resting peacefully and pain free with our Lord in heaven. She will forever be remembered in our hearts. Visitation will be held Saturday October 17th from 1- 4pm at Adams Funeral Home 445 St. Vincent St, Barrie. There will be a private mass at Immaculate Conception Parish Peterborough. Internment to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Simcoe and Empower Simcoe would be appreciated. In accordance to directives put in place by provincial governing bodies and the Public Health Unit there will be a limit on the number of people permitted into Adams Funeral Home at one time. Please note that wearing a facial covering and adhering to physical distancing directives is mandatory. No gathering is permitted in the funeral home parking lot please.