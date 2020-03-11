|
|
Charles Harry Law, 80, died on Feb 12, 2020 in Barrie, Ontario. Born to Harry and Phyllis Law (Sorby) in London on June 30, 1939, he had retired from his federal government position. In his retirement, he was an active member in his community including the Grace United Church congregation and choir, the Barrie Art Club and the K-40 Club. He also enjoyed the services at the Church of the Kettles and his social life in the Muskoka area. He will be missed by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, by his brother, David Law, and by his wife, Joan Tattle. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Grace United Church (Barrie), who have been most helpful. A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace United Church (350 Grove St E, Barrie, Ontario) on March 28, 2020 at 1pm with a visitation at noon prior to the service and a reception following" In the meantime, as Charlie liked to say, "Don't behave yourself" and "Don't work too hard! You're making me tired!"
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 11, 2020