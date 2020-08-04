The lifelong and faithful journey ended on Friday, July 31 at his home with daughter Janet by his side. He is now united in heaven with his wife of 65 years, Mildred (Mickey) Schell and best friend Keith MacDonald. At the age of 92, Charles still modelled the family motto of a true warrior. He fought his battles with pride, honesty, reverence and a loving heart. Raised on a farm in Jarratt, On., Charles enjoyed working by the side of his parents William (Bill) and Irene. He was blessed to grow up with the love of three siblings- Allister(D) wife Marion (D), Barbara, husband Elder Robson and Peter(D) wife Esther. Charles had a long career with Texaco Canada, delivering fuel oil. He delighted in the friendships of his many customers, often times sitting at his kitchen table getting to know them on a personal basis. He had an interest in other occupations with Dominion Lumber, Stewart's Construction and grounds' keeper at the St. Andrew's/St. James cemetery. Like his wife Mickey, Charles committed his work to St. Andrew's Presbyterian church, Orillia, serving as an Elder and sitting on many committees to keep the church safe, warm and evolving. Until Covid, he attended church every Sunday and so enjoyed his weekly men's coffee group and monthly breakfasts. Charles believed in living a simple, Christian life, helping his family, neighbours and friends with a variety of jobs...no job was too difficult. When Charles built or fixed something, like his two homes, it would last a lifetime or two...he would've been great friends with tv host Mike Holmes! Charles always worked long and hard but he understood the importance of family...he was a past member of the Orillia Masonic Lodge No. 192, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, painting wooden pictures, puzzles, snowmobiling (past President of the Bass Lake Snowrunners), Sunday drives and travelling throughout Canada and the USA. He was frequently known as "uncle Charles" to many friends, as he treated them with a smile, a chuckle and a warm handshake. Charles was the proud father of four children, Paul wife Marj (D), Carolyn, Janet and Sheila. Until his last breath, it was important to Charles that his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow to be honest and caring community members. He was a cherished grandpa to Meagan(Hunter), Laura (Bill), Jesse (Brenay); Bryan (Ashley); Luke (Lisa), Sarah (Andy), Ben (Dani); Clayton and Brad. The youngest family members and great-grandchildren are precious Colton, Annelyse, Braylee; Tucker and Callie. Charles will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews Trina (Brent), Rhonda (Gregg(D), Gerry (Cathy), Lorne, Linda (Angus), Susan (Fred), and Larry (Marionne). The family send heartfelt thanks to the thoughtful and caring staff at the Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital and the many kind staff at the LHIN. A Private Family service was held at the Mundell Funeral Home 79 West St., N., Orillia, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Interment; St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, memorial donations would be greatly appreciated to the St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Orillia or the charity of your choice
. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com